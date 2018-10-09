A magnitude-6.3 earthquake hit the Kuril Islands Tuesday days after a volcano erupted in the area. Image courtesy of USGS

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kuril Islands Tuesday three days after the nearby Ebeko volcano erupted on Paramushir Island.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 90 miles east of Onekotan Island at a depth of 34 kilometers, according to the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station, according to Russia's state-run Sputnik News.

The earthquake occurred at 6:45 p.m. local time.

There have been no reports of damage, deaths or injuries in the island chain northeast of Japan, Russia's state-owned news agency TASS reported. No tsunami warnings have been issued, yet.

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a green alert, saying there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

The earlier volcanic eruption spewed ash as high as 4.5 kilometers in the air.