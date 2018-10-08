Moon Hee-sang (R), the newly elected parliamentary speaker, arrives with predecessor Chung Sye-kyun at the National Assembly in Seoul to attend a plenary session on July 13. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean lawmakers have proposed a parliamentary meeting with North Korean politicians in Pyongyang next month.

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang suggested the North and South Korean politicians hold an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting, in a letter of proposal to North Korean Chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly Choe Tae-bok, South Korean media Hankook Ilbo reported.

An official said in the report discussions are underway to organize a South Korean delegation of some 30 legislators, including chairs of the National Assembly and floor leaders of political parties.

A North Korean official earlier told South Korean reporters he received a proposal from the South to hold a meeting of legislators in November, during the 2007 inter-Korean summit anniversary event in Pyongyang last week.

The official also said Seoul has invited North Korean politicians for the second parliamentary meeting next year, Yonhap News reported.