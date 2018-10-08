Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences awarded to Yale, NYU professors

Yale University Professor William Nordhaus and New York University Professor Paul Romer were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences on Monday. Image courtesy Nobel Prize/Twitter

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Royal Academy of Sciences on Monday awarded Nobel Prizes in Economic Sciences to two American university professors.

Yale University's William Nordhaus was awarded the prize for his work in long-term macroeconomic analysis related to climate change. New York University's Paul Romer won for his work on factoring technological innovation into macroeconomics.

Nordhaus' research focuses on global carbon taxes to offset greenhouse gas emissions. His economic simulations show various scenarios where carbon taxes are implemented worldwide.

The two will share the $1.01 million prize.

Romer's research demonstrates how economic forces govern the willingness of companies to produce new ideas, innovations and long-term prosperity.

The Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences wasn't part of the original list of awards created by Alfred Nobel in his will, which were given last week. The economic sciences prize was established in 1969 by Sweden's central bank.

