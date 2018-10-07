Trending Stories

Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice hours after confirmation
20 killed in two-vehicle crash involving limo, N.Y. State Police confirm
Interpol asks China for status of its missing president
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar past $700 million
5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Haiti, killing at least 12

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Jair Bolsonaro leads polls as Brazilians vote in presidential election
Susan Collins: 'I do not believe' Kavanaugh was Ford's assailant
Kate Hudson shares first photo of baby Rani
'Venom' tops North American box office with $80M
Tropical Storm Michael forms; Fla. governor to declare emergency
 
Back to Article
/