5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Haiti, killing at least 12

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook northwest Haiti on Saturday night, killing at least a dozen people.

The quake hit at 8:11 p.m. and was centered 12 miles northwest of Port-de-Paix and was 7.3 miles below the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. After shocks were reported in the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The quake in Haiti was even felt in the United States, according to reports to the Geological Survey.

At least five deaths were in the the Port-de-Paix area, Jerry Chandler, the head of the country's Civil Protection disaster response unit, told the Miami Herald.

Other deaths occurred in Gros Morne, a community in the Artibonite region, according to Eddy Jackson Alexis, the secretary of state for communications.

By sunrise Sunday, 12 dead had died, 135 were injured and dozens buildings damaged or destroyed. The only major damage was a cultural center in Gros Morne that collapsed, Civil Protection said.

"Search and rescue, and assessment still ongoing," Chandler said.

A crisis cabinet has been created to coordinate all emergency responses, Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Damage has been recorded mainly in the Far North," he wrote. "All my sympathies to the victims. The executive at the highest level is mobilized to provide appropriate answers. I call on the population to be cautious and calm."

Haiti President Jovenel Moise posted on Twitter: "I urge the population to keep calm, following the passage of the earthquake whose epicenter is located in the northwest coast. "The (disaster)risk management system and the regional branches of the Civil Protection are on standby to assist the inhabitants of the affected areas."

In some areas, rain had flooded streets.

In 2010, a magnitude 7.1 tremor killed more than 250,000 people in Haiti.