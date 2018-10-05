Watch live: Nobel Peace Prize announced

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce the winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday morning.

The event is scheduled to take place around 11 a.m. CEST at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway.

The Nobel Prize in peace has been awarded since 1901.

Last year's winner was the Switzerland-based anti-nuclear weapons advocacy group International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

On Monday, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet gave this year's medicine award to cancer researchers James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo.

On Tuesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave this year's physics award jointly to Donna Strickland and Gerard Mourou for their work with high-intensity, ultra-short laser pulses, and Arthur Ashkin for his work with optical tweezers.

On Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave this year's chemistry prize to three scientists making advances in cancer research -- Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter.