South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myung-gyun (L), chairman of North Korea's Committee for Peaceful Reunification Ri Son Kwon (C) and Lee Hae-chan, head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, toast during a dinner in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Thursday. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The leader of South Korea's ruling party suggested his country's national security law should be "re-examined" during high-level peace talks in North Korea on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan made the remarks on Friday afternoon before reporters, as he called for the swift approval of the inter-Korea Panmunjom Declaration in South Korea's parliament, South Korean news service Tongil News reported.

"A motion for ratification must be taken care of in order for the treaty to be budgeted," Lee said. "There should be additional laws and legislation passed in the National Assembly to move toward an end-of-war declaration and a peace regime."

Lee, who is visiting Pyongyang as a representative of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, added "foundational laws" that govern relations between North and South Korea "need to be re-examined." He said the country's national security law is an example.

The law, which has roots in South Korea's anti-communist policies, stipulates the North is an anti-state organization that seeks to usurp the Korean government.

The visit marks the 11th anniversary of the signing of an inter-Korea declaration by former President Roh and Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.

North Korea appeared to be in agreement about ratifying the most recent inter-Korea accords.

Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, said the two declarations signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un have proved to be a turning point, South Korean news service Money Today reported Friday.

"For the last 10 years, the fruit being borne between North and South were being stepped on, but the Panmunjom and Pyongyang joint declarations have created a paradigm shift," Kim Yong Nam said Friday.

He met with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myung-gyun, but a meeting with Lee did not take place as planned, according to Money Today.