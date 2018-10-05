Human flesh capsules seized by police are shown at the South Chungcheong Police Agency in Daejeon City, South Korea. EPA Photo

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities seized more than 2,000 human flesh pills smuggled from China.

A total of 2,751 pills filled with human flesh had been smuggled from China between 2015 and August this year, according to the Korea Customs Service, in a report submitted to National Assembly, Yonhap News reported.

Human flesh pills are made of dead human fetuses or infants and wrongly known to boost stamina and cure cancer, serious diabetes and incurable diseases. They are smuggled in suitcases or via international mail to South Korea and sold on the black market.

According to Joongang Ilbo, human flesh capsules are sold in Chinese towns for around $220 per 2.2 pounds (1 kg) or $53-$80 dollars for 30 to 50 capsules.

Contrary to the health belief, some 18.7 billion viruses and hepatitis B virus were discovered in a human flesh capsule in an examination by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, according to the report.

The customs office said that it has tightened monitoring mails from China and sends packages, suspected of containing human flesh bills, to a state research center to be analyzed for a DNA testing.

"Making and consuming human flesh pills is a crime against humanity and if consumed, it could cause potential health damages as well," Park Myung-jae, a lawmaker of Liberty Korea Party, was quoted as saying in the Yonhap News report.