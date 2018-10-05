Meng Hongwei, China’s Vice Minister of Public Security, elected as the president of Interpol in 2016, has been reported missing since Sept. 29, officials said Friday. Photo courtesy of Interpol.

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- French police opened a probe Friday into the week-long disappearance of Interpol's president.

The wife of Meng Hongwei said she has not been able to contact him since he traveled to China in late September.

A 40-year criminal justice veteran, the Interpol General Assembly elected Meng as president in 2016 to serve until 2020.

The International Criminal Police Organization based in Lyon, France, connects the law enforcement agencies of its 192 member countries.

Meng is also a vice minister of public security in China, but he lives in Lyon with his wife and children.

His family members last heard from him before he left for China on Sept. 29.

"Interpol is aware of media reports in connection with the alleged disappearance of Interpol President Meng Hongwei. This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," Interpol said in a statement. "Interpol's General Secretariat headquarters will not comment further."