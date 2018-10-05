Cho Hyun-oh speaks to reporters after arriving at the National Police Agency in Seoul on September 12. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Former South Korean National Police Agency Chief Cho Hyun-oh was arrested Friday on charges of orchestrating cyber operations to rig online opinion in favor of the previous Lee Myung-bak government.

Cho is accused of directing 1,500 police officers to post more than 33,000 online comments to sway public opinion in favor of the Lee Myung-bak administration from 2010 to 2012.

The police officers were ordered to write comments on tweets and news articles related to politically sensitive issues.

The Lee Myung-bak administration was mired in controversy over its Free Trade Agreement deal with the U.S., the explosion and sinking of South Korean Navy ship Cheonan, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease among other issues from 2010 to 2011.

A police investigation found that Cho ordered the police officers to use fake accounts using overseas-based IP addresses and write comments on online posts that would potentially form favorable opinions toward the government and his police agency.

The probe confirmed some 12,800 comments made as part of the cyber operation.