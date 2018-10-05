Child among three Palestinians killed in Gaza protests

Palestinian demonstrators transport stones on a horse cart during clashes in east Rafah. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Protesters carry an injured Palestinian protester during clashes near Rafah. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian demonstrators take part in a weekly protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Three Palestinians, including one child, died Friday during regular weekly protests at the Gaza-Israel border, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Israel Defense Forces said a "mob" of about 20,000 Gazans were burning tires, throwing bombs and grenades, and attempting to break through the border fence. The IDF accused 10 "armed terrorists" of breaching the fence before being stopped.

"In response, an IDF aircraft carried out two strikes in Gaza," the IDF said.

Israel's Haaretz reported that among the three Palestinians killed was a boy. Gaza's Health Ministry identified the dead as Faras Assarsawei, 12, Mahmud Abu Sma'an, 24, and Hussein Fathi Arkab, 28.

Another 376 were injured from live bullets, rubber-coated steel rounds or tear gas. Palestinian news agency WAFA said seven of the injured were critical.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 198 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began March 30.