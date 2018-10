NATO said the U.S. service member's death was under investigation. File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member died Thursday while assigned to Resolute Support in Afghanistan, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said.

The service member's name and cause of death were not revealed.

"We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member," said Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding Gen. Scott Miller. "We remain committed."

NATO said the death was under investigation.