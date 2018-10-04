Rep. Lee Hae-chan (L), chief of the ruling Democratic Party, shakes hands with Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon in Seoul on Thursday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- More than 160 South Koreans headed to Pyongyang Thursday to attend a ceremony to mark the 11th anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit.

The South Korean delegation, including officials, politicians, civil society members and religious leaders, will participate in the ceremony co-hosted by the North and South to celebrate the anniversary of the second inter-Korean summit, also known as the 10.4 inter-Korean summit, which was held between Oct. 2-4 in 2007.

The Thursday trip is made shortly after the visit of the 200-member South Korean delegation that accompanied South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Pyongyang last month.

"The visit to Pyongyang marks the 10.4 Declaration that paved a path to peace and prosperity. We will make this trip a chance to create a firm basis for cooperation peace between the North and South," South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters before departure, according to Yonhap News.

The delegation includes a son of former President Roh Moo-hyun, who met then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il for the 2007 summit. Roh died in 2009.

The ceremony is scheduled to run through Saturday.