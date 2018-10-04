British intelligence links Russia to high-profile cyberattacks

The Consular Section of the Russian Embassy is seen in Central London, Britain. British officials say Russian intelligence was behind a number of high-profile cyberattacks. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- British intelligence has linked several cyberattacks, including meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, to the Russian agency that's also been blamed for the novichok poisoning this year.

The National Cyber Security Centre announced that the GRU was behind attacks on Russian and Ukrainian companies, the U.S. Democratic Party and a small British TV network.

The World Anti-Doping Agency was also attacked by the GRU and the athletes' data was published, officials said. That incident was linked to a group called Fancy Bear, a front for the GRU.

The disclosure that athlete Bradley Wiggins received permission to take a banned substance before races to treat his asthma sparked controversy in British cycling.

RELATED Reporters say passport photo shows Skripal suspect is Russian agent

All the attacks were already linked to Russia but this is the first time Britain has linked them to the GRU. The United States had already linked the Russians to the 2016 hacking of the Democratic Party, where emails and chats were posted online.

"The GRU's actions are reckless and indiscriminate: they try to undermine and interfere in elections in other countries; they are even prepared to damage Russian companies and Russian citizens," said Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. "This pattern of behavior demonstrates their desire to operate without regard to international law or established norms and to do so with a feeling of impunity and without consequences."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the accusations a "rich fantasy of our colleagues from Britain" that were "mixed in one perfume bottle. Maybe a Nina Ricci bottle. GRU, WADA, Kremlin hackers -- it's a diabolical perfume."

Her words mock British authorities who say two Russian GRU agents smuggled the deadly nerve agent novichok into the country and poisoned former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Skripal betrayed his country and denied Russian involvement in the poisoning, which Skripal and his adult daughter survived.

Investigative journalists said last month they know the true identity of one of the Russian suspects who traveled to Salisbury, singling him out as a highly decorated intelligence colonel.

Defense Minister Gavin Williamson said Russia is "pariah state" that conducts "reckless and indiscriminate" attacks that have left it isolated from the rest of the world.

Hunt said some hacking serves "no legitimate national security interest" for Russia.

Officials have said other cyber actors used for hacking include CyberCaliphate, Pawnstorm, Voodoo Bear and Tsar Team. The fronts include Cyber Kerkut, BlackEnergy Actors, STRONTIUM and Sandworm.