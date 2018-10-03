Watch live: Nobel Prize in chemistry announced

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to announce the winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday morning.

The event is scheduled to take place around 11:45 a.m. CEST at the academy in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded since 1901 and can include up to three different laureates.

Last year's winners were three scientists -- Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, and Richard Henderson -- honored for developments in simplifying and improving the imaging of biomolecules.

On Monday, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet gave this year's medicine award to cancer researchers James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo.

On Tuesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave this year's physics award jointly to Donna Strickland and Gerard Mourou for their work with high-intensity, ultra-short laser pulses, and Arthur Ashkin for his work with optical tweezers.