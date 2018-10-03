U.N. Command approves mine removal on North-South Korea border

The Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations Command has approved the South Korean government's plan to remove landmines on the North and South Korean border areas, VOA reported on Wednesday.

North and South Korean authorities started removing landmines along the border this week as part of the process to ease military tensions, agreed in the third inter-Korean summit.

"Consistent with the spirit of the U.N. Armistice Agreement, as well as the recent Comprehensive Agreement between North and South Korea, the United Nations Command authorized the current demining efforts ongoing at the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom," U.N. Command's public affairs officer Chad Carroll was quoted as saying the VOA report.

He added that the United States Forces in South Korea will aid South Korean Army engineers in case of medical emergencies during their demining operations.

The U.N. Command is led by the commander of U.S. Forces in South Korea and holds the authority for transportation of resources between North and South Korea, as stated in the truce agreement.