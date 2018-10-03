Typhoon Kong-rey heads toward Japan

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to make landfall in Japan on Saturday, becoming the ninth tropical storm to hit the country this year.

When it lands, Kong-rey is expected to have wind speeds of approximately 75 mph -- the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, CNN reported.

The storm was about 600 miles south-southeast of Okinawa with wind speeds clocking at 100 mph Wednesday. By Thursday, Kong-rey is expected to pass over Japan's Ryukyu Islands, which are still dealing with the impacts from Typhoon Trami last weekend.

Taiwan and China are not in Kong-rey's path, but parts of South Korea could be impacted.

Japan is still reeling from last month's devastation of Typhoon Jebi, one of the strongest typhoons to hit the mainland in 25 years.

At least 11 died from the impacts of Jebi, and massive flooding caused the Kansai International Airport near Osaka to be closed for nearly one month.