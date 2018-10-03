Seoul: Possibilities grow for second U.S.-North Korea summit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho during the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on September 26. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- As the U.S. State Department announced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang this weekend, South Korea raised hope about another U.S.-North Korea summit earlier than expected, according to an official of South Korea's presidential office.

"We expected the second summit would happen after the midterm election in the U.S. but as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to North Korea comes earlier than expected, there is a positive aspect to this," said an unnamed official to reporters, Yonhap News reported on Wednesday.

"President Moon Jae-in's visit to Pyongyang and New York rekindled a waning candlelight in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S. I hope Secretary Pompeo's visit to North Korea would reduce hostility and mistrust continuing between the U.S. and the North for 70 years," the official said.

The official expected that details of the second summit will be discussed after gaps between North Korea and the U.S. on denuclearization process and declaration of the end of Korean War are narrowed, which the official said Pompeo is tasked to do during his visit to Pyongyang.

Pompeo welcomed the third inter-Korean summit last month and said he would ask a North Korean official to meet U.S. special envoy Stephen Biegun in Vienna to discuss denuclearization process.

The official said that if the second summit is announced, that would mean a significant progress between the U.S. and North Korea on denuclearization.