Watch live: Nobel Prize awarded in physics

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to announce the winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday morning.

The event is scheduled to take place around 11:45 a.m. CEST at the academy in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded since 1901 and can include up to three different laureates.

Last year's winners were three Americans -- Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish, and Kip S. Thorne -- honored for their contributions to the study of gravitational waves.

On Monday, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet gave this year's medicine award to cancer researchers James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo.