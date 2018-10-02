Three North Korea aircraft to fly to Vladivostok

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) has invited Kim Jong Un to visit. File Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Three North Korean aircraft are expected to leave Pyongyang for Vladivostok, Russia, on Sunday, according to a Chinese language news report.

Duowei News reported Tuesday three Ilyushin Il-76 freighters are headed for the port city in the Russian Far East. The strategic airlifters were previously used during Kim Jong Un's visits to Beijing and Singapore, and they are en route to Russia to prepare for a summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to South Korean newspaper Kukmin Ilbo.

The website of the Vladivostok International Airport supports the claim, according to South Korean press reports.

The three North Korean aircraft are due to arrive on Sunday at 9 a.m., 11:10 a.m., and 5 p.m.

The flights from North Korea are taking place outside the regular schedule. Between Pyongyang and Vladivostok, flights of two aircraft, the Tupelov TU-204 and TU-134, take place every Monday and Friday.

Putin has extended an invitation to Kim to visit, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

"We have invited [Kim Jong Un]. He may come [to Russia] at any convenient time," Putin had said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament who visited North Korea during its Sept. 9 anniversary, said last month Kim is positive about a possible Russia visit.

Kim is ready, Matvienko said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to visit Pyongyang in October, to make plans for a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently said at a rally in West Virginia he and Kim "fell in love" after their meeting in Singapore.