Indonesian firefighters search under debris in Palu city, Indonesia, on Tuesday. More than 1,200 people have died from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Friday. Photo by Hotli Simanjuntak/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from last week's severe earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has skyrocketed to nearly 1,300, officials said Tuesday.

Indonesian officials said hundreds have died as a result of the disasters -- a 7.5-magnitude quake Friday that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and generated an 18-foot tsunami wave in Palu.

The death toll saw a dramatic increase over Monday, when it was near 900. The number could rise because of the severe damage on the island and the number of persons still missing.

"We don't know how many people have been buried in the mud because of liquefaction and land sinking," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Nugroho said resources are scarce.

"Everything is still limited -- logistics, fuel, tents, mattresses, blankets, clean water, clothing and so on."

Mass Organization Yaskum Indonesia Central Sulawesi has distributed drinking water to survivors in Palu. Chairman Andi Mulhanan Tambolotutu said residents were allowed to get clean water, but there's a waiting line because of the office's fragile condition. Tambolotutu said more fuel is needed to run the drinking water machines.

Crews are working to clear away debris and recover bodies, and mass graves are being dug as rescuers try to reach Donggala. More than 2.4 million have been impacted by the disasters.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo has authorized foreign aid from 18 countries -- including the United States, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Qatar -- but none had arrived by Tuesday, The Washington Post reported. Officials have asked for C-130 aircraft to transport evacuees and aid, and said Singapore and the United States are preparing to assist.

Google CEO Sundar Pinchai tweeted the company would donate $1 million in aid.

Indonesia did not accept foreign aid after the Lombok earthquakes in August killed more than 500, injured 1,600 and displaced 445,000, but the disaster management agency urged people not to forget that thousands there still need help.