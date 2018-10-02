Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (C) supported the easing of North Korea sanctions last week at the United Nations Security Council. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea may be taking a strategic interest in the U.S. sanctions imposed on the Chinese military for purchasing Russian jets and missile systems.

Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Tuesday the United States has placed sanctions against Chinese and Russian military officials responsible for trading weapons and equipment.

"The United States has decided to impose sanctions against 33 individuals, including those in China's Central Military Commission's Equipment Development Department and Russia's armed forces," the Rodong stated Tuesday.

The North Korean media stated the United States had "threatened" to apply sanctions against countries that do not cease cooperation with Russia's defense and reconnaissance agencies.

The United States blacklisted the Chinese military after Beijing purchased 10 SU-35 combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

The laws are retaliation for Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. election. On Tuesday the Rodong claimed the United States was exhibiting lawlessness.

"Without regard for international law, the United States, in accordance with its domestic laws is dealing with the world and is wielding the stick of sanctions all over the place," the North Korean newspaper read.

The Rodong added the United States does not want military cooperation between China and Russia, and is trying to neutralize Russia's military power.

But if "China and Russia hold hands and respond to the U.S. military, the United States will fall into a passive state."

North Korea's commentary on the sanctions made public two weeks ago is strategic, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

China and Russia had shown support for the easing of sanctions at the United Nations Security Council last week and played the role of a "good friend" of North Korea.

The United States has maintained the sanctions must remain in place until further steps to denuclearization are taken.

On Saturday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, without mentioning the United States by name, said before the U.N. General Assembly peace was "being threatened" by a "power-does-it-all attitude of unilateralism."