Tropical Storm Leslie could strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday as it churns in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Leslie could strengthen into a hurricane as it churns in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said Monday.

Leslie was about 635 miles east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center said early Monday.

Forecasters said the storm could affect the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Greater and Lesser Antilles and portions of the southeastern United States this week.

The NHC said Leslie could strengthen into a hurricane late Tuesday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The storm is moving west-southwest at 5 mph. The track could shift southwest or south over the next few days.

Tropical-storm force winds extend up to 160 miles from the center.