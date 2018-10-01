Catalonia holds protests on anniversary of independence referendum

Thousands took part in protests on Monday, observing the anniversary of a Catalonian independence referendum deemed illegal by the government. Photo by Robin Townsend/EPA

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Thousands of separatist Catalan activists took part in demonstrations throughout Spain on the one-year anniversary of an unauthorized independence referendum.

Leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence government, including Catalan President Quim Torra, attended an event in Sant Julià de Ramis, the city where former President Carles Puigdemont went to vote in the referendum before being stopped by police.

"A year ago, the Spanish state repressed such a basic right as the right to self-determination and also freedom of expression," Torra said.

Police said about 13,000 people marched through the streets of Barcelona and demonstrated for about 2 hours.

He also urged protestors to remain loyal "to the clear mandate in favor of independence" and to "keep putting on the pressure" on the government.

Some demonstrations blocked train tracks that link Barcelona to the city of Girona to the north and cut off highways and other roads in Barcelona.

Demonstrators in Girona also broke into a government building and replaced the flag with a Catalan flag.

After the unauthorized referendum the central government in Madrid voided the Catalan regional government, imposed direct rule and called new elections. Spain's Supreme Court determined 25 Catalan leaders should be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state and the government issued a European Arrest Warrant for Puigdemont in March.

Puigdemont also delivered an address from Belgium -- where he's been in self-imposed exile since the referendum -- urging the independence movement to remain united.

"If we want to keep winning, it is essential not to stray from the path, to leave partisan interests to one side, and to avoid falling for the provocations of Catalonia's adversaries," he said.