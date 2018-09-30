Tokyo halts train service as Typhoon Trami moves across Japan

East Japan Railway Co. announced all of its trains in the Tokyo would suspend operations after 8 p.m. Sunday as Typhoon Trami continued to move through Japan. Photo by Jiju Press/ EPA

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Typhoon Trami shut down railway transportation in Tokyo Sunday as it continued to bring heavy rain to Japan.

East Japan Railway Co. announced all of its trains in the Tokyo area will suspend operations beginning at 8 p.m., while parts of the Tozai metro line in Tokyo also suspended service after 9 p.m as the storm approached the capital city.

Kansai International Airport also closed two runways from 11 a.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Powerful winds have left more than 80 people injured, including many who sustained cuts from broken glass.

The typhoon made landfall in western Japan Sunday night and was moving northeast at a speed of 40 mph as of 1a.m. Monday.

Officials warned of flooding in coastal areas as the storm brought maximum sustained winds of 123 mph.

Evacuation orders were issued for more than 220,000 people and the Tokyo Electric Power Company said more than 190,000 homes were without power.