Advisories issued in Mexico as Hurricane Rosa nears

Hurricane Rosa was expected to make landfall in Mexico on Monday or Tuesday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Mexican government issued a tropical storm watch Saturday as Hurricane Rosa approached the Baja peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the Category 2 storm was 515 miles south-southwest of Punta Eugenia and 730 miles south-southwest San Felipe, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. PDT update. The storm was moving north at 12 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Rosa weakened from a Category 4 storm Friday.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Pacific coast of the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin.

Forecasters expected the storm to drop between 3 inches to 6 inches in Baja California and northern Sonora with isolated totals up to 10 inches. Two inches to 4 inches could drop in the Mogollon Rim of Arizona and the rest of the desert Southwest, central Rockies and Great Basin could receive 1 inch to 2 inches.

It is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Mexico late Monday or early Tuesday.

"A turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Rosa will approach the central and northern Baja California peninsula on Monday," the NHC said.

Forecasters warned that swells generated by Rosa will affect portions of the southwestern Mexican coast and southern Baja California into the weekend, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Later next week, Hurricane Rosa is expected to weaken into a tropical depression as it passes over California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.