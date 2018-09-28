Tropical Storm Kirk continued its westerly path through the Caribbean Sea Friday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kirk made landfall at St. Lucia Friday, where more flooding, strong winds and mudslides are expected, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was located about 145 miles southwest of Martinique, the NHC said in its 5 a.m. AST update. The storm was moving west at 12 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominca, Martinique and Guadeloupe, and tropical storm watches were in place for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Other islands in the Central and Northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm.

The storm could dump up to 10 inches of rain across Martinique and Dominica, forecasters predicted. Saint Croix and eastern Puerto Rico could get 4 inches to 6 inches of rain Friday and Saturday.

Kirk became a named storm Saturday and formed the farthest south of any major storm since 2012. The storm hit Barbados Thursday, and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by early Saturday morning.

Another named storm, Leslie, was downgraded to a post tropical storm earlier this week. The storm continues to churn in the central Atlantic Ocean and could become a subtropical storm on Friday or Saturday.

