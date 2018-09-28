Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to weaken over the weekend into a trough of low pressure. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kirk pushed westward into the Caribbean Friday with strong winds and heavy rains hammering Barbados and the Lesser Antilles, forecasters said.

The center of the storm was located about 145 miles southwest of Martinique, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. EDT update. Kirk was about 360 miles south-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Forecasters said Kirk could dump as many as 10 inches of rain on Martinique and Dominica. St. Croix and eastern Puerto Rico could see 4 to 6 inches Friday and Saturday.

The winds have decreased and most of the storm is on the east side of the eye.

Tropical storm warnings for St. Lucia and tropical storm watches for St. Vincent and the Grenadines were canceled. There are no coastal watches in effect.

The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression Friday night and could slow to a trough of low pressure on Saturday. Tropical storm-force winds extend out 105 miles, mainly to the east of the center of the storm.

Kirk became a named storm a week ago and formed the farthest south of any major storm since 2012.

Another named storm, Leslie, was downgraded to a post tropical storm earlier this week. The NHC said it continues to churn in the central Atlantic and could become a subtropical storm Friday or Saturday.