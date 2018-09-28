Rosa now a Category 4 storm aiming for Mexican coast

Hurricane Rosa, a Category 4 storm, churns in the Pacific Ocean Friday on its way to the Baja California Peninsula. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Hurricane Rosa weakened slightly but was still a major hurricane Friday as as it churned toward the Mexican coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the Category 3 storm was 625 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said in its 2 p.m. PDT update. The storm was moving northwest at 6 mph and had 120 mph maximum sustained winds.

Rosa weakened from a Category 4 storm earlier in the day.

It is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Mexico late Monday or early Tuesday.

"A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected on Friday, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday and a turn toward the north-northeast on Sunday," the NHC said.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

Forecasters warned that swells generated by Rosa will affect portions of the southwestern Mexican coast and southern Baja California into the weekend, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Later next week, Hurricane Rosa is expected to weaken into a tropical depression as it passes over California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.