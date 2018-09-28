Hurricane Rosa has grown to a Category 4 storm as it nears the western coast of Mexico Friday morning. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Hurricane Rosa intensified to a Category 4 storm Friday morning with maximum sustained winds topping nearly 145 mph. Rosa is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Mexico late Monday or early Tuesday.

Rosa's center was located about 640 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, the NHC said in its 2 a.m. PDT update. The storm was traveling west at 7 mph.

"A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected on Friday, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday and a turn toward the north-northeast on Sunday," the NHC said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from Rosa's center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings have been put into effect.

Forecasters warned that swells generated by Rosa will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and southern Baja California into the weekend, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Rosa is expected to weaken into a tropical depression as it passes over California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado on Tuesday.