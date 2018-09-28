Vehicles jammed the street leading to the Oresund Bridge near Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday. Photo by Nils Meilvang/EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities closed bridges Friday and ferry and train routes around an island in Denmark over a police hunt for three people, local media reported.

Copenhagen police told TV2 Friday that they were searching for three people in a Swedish-registered Volvo involved in serious crime, resulting in the bridge closings.

Police added that a "major police action," has impacted traffic in and around Denmark's island of Zealand. The capital of Copenhagen sits partially on the eastern shore of Zealand and partly on the island of Amager.

Bridges impacted include the Oresund bridge made famous in the police drama, The Bridge, and major ferry crossings to Germany and Sweden, along with train routes, the London Evening Standard reported.

Though bridges are still closed, ferry and train routes have resumed, local traffic information reported.

Jorge Bonnichsen, a former Danish security and intelligence director, was surprised by the scope of the police operation.

"I have been for 41 years in Danish police and I have never before experienced that such action has been taken," Bonnichsen told TV 2.