Tropical Storm Kirk projected to hit Barbados Thursday

Tropical Storm Kirk is expected make landfall at Barbados Thursday with heavy rains and 50 mph winds. Image courtesy of NOAA

A view of Tropical Storm Kirk in the eastern Caribbean early Thursday as it headed west. Forecasters said it will make landfall on the Lesser Antilles later Thursday. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to make landfall in the Lesser Antilles Thursday evening, bringing 50 mph winds and the threat of flooding and mudslides.

The center of the storm was located about 85 miles east-northeast of Barbados at 6 a.m. Thursday. The storm is moving at 16 mph.

The storm will continue moving westward towards the Windward Islands, forecasters said.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominca, Martinique and Guadeloupe, and tropical storm watches were in place for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The storm could dump up to 10 inches of rain across Martinique and Dominica, forecasters predicted.

Kirk became a named storm Saturday and formed the farthest south of any major storm since 2012.

The storm is expected to be ripped apart by stronger wind shears in the Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Another named storm, Leslie, was downgraded to a non-tropical storm Tuesday. It could regain sub-tropical storm status later this week.