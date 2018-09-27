Seoul secondary schools to lift hair length regulations

Cho Hee-yeon (C), head of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, announces measures at his office in Seoul on Thursday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Secondary school students in Seoul will be able to grow out or color their hair, as the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education advises schools to revise regulations.

Cho Hee-yeon, chief of the SMOE, said on Thursday that schools in the capital city should scrap current rigorous student behavior polices that restrict students from growing or coloring their hair.

"Students should be able to decide lengths of their hair. Discussions should be also made to let students to choose hair perms or dye," said Cho, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Cho said students have the right to choose hair styles and the office's decision reflects requests by students for more freedoms.

According to the SMOE, more than 84 percent of secondary schools in Seoul allow students to grow their hair. The rest bar students from doing it.

An association of school children parents found that some 40 percent of secondary schools nationwide regulate hair lengths and 88 percent banned hair perms and dye, according to Yonhap.

The SMOE also said it's setting a guideline to make school uniforms rules flexible this year.