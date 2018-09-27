Google takes a look at popular searches from the past 20 years in a new Doodle video. Image courtesy of Google

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating its 20th birthday with a special Doodle that highlights the company's most popular searches from over the past two decades.

The retrospective video can be played from Google's homepage which features the internet giant's logo in ballon form next to a gathering of presents.

The video begins with a look at Google's original homepage design before presenting popular searches from around the world, from the last 20 years, including "What will happen on Y2K" and the "What's a selfie?"

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin who set out to launch a search engine that made information easily accessible. The company continues that mission today and offers a search engine in more than 150 languages and in over 190 countries.