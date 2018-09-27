Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Kirk projected to hit Barbados Thursday
Brett Kavanaugh denies assault claims in defiant Senate testimony
Air Force flies B-52 bombers into disputed South China Sea
Typhoon Trami expected to make landfall in Japan
'Hurricane Cowboys' saving animals from floods of Florence

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Dutch police arrest 7, foil twin terror plot
SEC sues Elon Musk for misleading Tesla investors in tweet
Health secretary: ACA 'benchmark' plan premiums to drop 2 percent
Marines send F-35B on first combat strike
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Iran of hiding nuclear facility
 
