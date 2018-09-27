Dutch police arrest 7, foil twin terror plot

Dutch police officers search the residence of an alleged jihadist in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on Thursday. Photo by Piroschka van de Wouw/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Police in the Netherlands arrested seven men Thursday, breaking up what the country's public prosectors said was plans for a major terror attack.

Authorities said the men allegedly tried to obtain AK-47s, hand grenades and materials to make bombs, and sought training to use the guns and suicide jackets.

Then men, aged 21 to 34, were arrested in Arnhem and Weert. At least three were previously convicted of attempting to join the Islamic State in Syria.

The public prosecution department said it was tipped off by intelligence officials about the men's actions in April. The officials said the men allegedly planned to attack a large event that would yield many victims.

"The plan may have involved jackets packed with explosives and Kalashnikovs at an event and a car bomb elsewhere. The investigation into the exact target is still ongoing," the office said.