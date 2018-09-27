Category 1 Hurricane Rosa on track to hit Mexico's Baja Peninsula

Hurricane Rosa swirls in the Pacific Ocean Thursday off the coast of Mexico and Baja California. The storm is projected to make landfall Sunday, forecasters said. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Hurricane Rosa, the 10th hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season, is forecast to make landfall in Mexico this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Rosa's center was located about 630 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and about 485 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, the NHC said in its 3 a.m. MDT update. The storm was traveling west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The Category 1 hurricane could cause life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the coast of southwestern Mexico, forecasters said. The NHC said Rosa is expected to become a major hurricane, Category 3 or greater, Thursday or Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Rosa's center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings have been put into effect.

Rosa is forecast to continue moving west Thursday before making a turn northwest on Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters warned that swells generated by Rosa will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and southern Baja California throughout the week and into the weekend, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.