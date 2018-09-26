Tropical Storm Kirk could dump 10 inches of rain on Barbados and other islands Thursday. Image by National Hurricane Center

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kirk has regained its strength and could bring flooding, rain and mudslides to the Windward Islands Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center has reissued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominca, Martinique and Guadeloupe. The storm could dump up to 10 inches of rain.

The storm is currently 400 miles east of Barbados moving west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Kirk became a named storm Saturday and formed the farthest south of any major storm since 2012.

"It could threaten parts of the Windward Islands with strong to perhaps damaging winds and heavy rainfall by Thursday night or Friday," Dan Kottlowski, a hurricane expert with AccuWeather, said.

Another named storm, Leslie, was downgraded to a non-tropical storm Tuesday. It could regain sub-tropical storm status later this week. Another storm forming just east of North Carolina is expected to dissipate Wednesday.