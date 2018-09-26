Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets a group of Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers during a visit along the Egyptian border. A committee is investigating the IDF's readiness for war after a report showed major problems in the army. Photo by Ariel Jerozolimski/UPI . UPI/Ariel Jerozolimski/POOL | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Decisions to cut career soldiers and change who gets offered career positions have created a situation where Israel's army may not be ready for war, according to a report from a retired major general.

Israel Defense Forces Chief Gadi Eisenkot ordered a committee to investigate the claims made by Yitzhak Brick, a former chief complaints officer in Israel's Defense Ministry.

Brick argues that streamlining efforts have affected the quality and quantity of the IDF's manpower. At issue is the IDF's Gideon Plan, which scaled back career soldiers by reviewing officers at ages 28, 35 and 42. Those who aren't heading for a promotion are drummed out of the military.

"It is impossible to hold the rope on both ends," Brick wrote in the report. "On the one hand, the tasks are increasing--and on the other there is extensive cross-cutting of manpower."

Eisenkot denies the claims but commissioned the study to look into Brick's assessment.

"The IDF Chief of Staff stated that the IDF's readiness and readiness for fighting and victory in war are high, yet he considers it important to examine the claims raised, in a professional and comprehensive manner," according to an IDF spokesperson.

The committee has 45 days to investigate the army.

Army officials said they will work "transparently and in cooperation with all units of the IDF."

By keeping the investigation internal, the IDF avoids an external investigation by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.