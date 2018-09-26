Hurricane Rosa becomes 10th hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Hurricane Rosa became the 10th hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season and was forecast to make landfall in Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Rosa's center was located about 880 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and about 750 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, the NHC said in its 3 p.m. MDT update. The storm was traveling west-northwest at 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Rosa's maximum sustained winds have been rapidly increasing, boasting gusts higher than 80 mph, the NHC said. More rapid strengthening is forecast to continue through Wednesday night before continuing at a slower rate on Friday, the NHC said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Rosa's center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings have been put into effect.

Rosa is forecast to continue moving west-northwest toward Mexico over the next two days, before making a turn to the northwest by Saturday morning.

NHC forecasters warned that swells generated by Rosa will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and southern Baja California throughout the week and into the weekend, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.