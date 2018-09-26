Authorities disarm, investigate entire Acapulco police force

Authorities in southern Mexico said Wednesday they disarmed the entire police force in Acapulco for investigation. File Photo by Francisca Meza/EPA-EFE

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Federal and state authorities in Mexico have disarmed the city of Acapulco's entire police force as they investigate possible ties to drug gangs.

Marines surrounded police headquarters Tuesday and disarmed 700 officers, amid suspicions that criminal groups had infiltrated the municipal police force in Acapulco. The entire police force including its chief, Max Lorenzo Sedano, are under investigation as officers are questioned about possible links to criminal gangs.

Policing meanwhile be carried out by state police until investigation is done, a Guerrero state official said.

Two police commanders were arrested for suspicion of homicide and the rest will face investigation. Acapulco's chief of highway police was also detained after he was found carrying unauthorized weapons.

Escalating crime in the resort city and the "nonexistent response of the municipal police to the phenomenon" sparked the decision to disarm local police, officials said.

The homicide rate in Acapulco rose to 106 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants last year, one of the highest rates in the world.

In January, the U.S. State Department prohibited government employees from traveling to Acapulco and the surrounding Guerrero state.

Municipal police forces are poorly trained and poorly paid in Mexico in general, heightening suspicion that they can be convinced to collude with local drug gangs.

The military intervention took place five days before a new mayor, Adela Roman, was set to take office.