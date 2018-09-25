U.S. diplomat found dead in Madagascar, suspect in custody

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. Foreign Service Officer was found dead in their residence, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The diplomat's name and cause of death was not yet released in a statement by State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert. But Nauert said a suspect is in custody.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the U.S. Embassy Antananarivo community," Nauert said, referring to the embassy in Madagascar's capital city. "U.S. investigators have opened an investigation into the matter as have the local Malagasy authorities, and a suspect is currently in custody. Out of respect for the family of the deceased as well as the ongoing investigative process, the Department does not have any additional comments at this time."

Madagascar has seen a spate of violence this year, including anti-government protests in April that saw at least two people die and more than a dozen get injured.