Iran vows revenge for parade attack that killed 29

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blames mercenaries paid by the United States for an attack Saturday on a military parade. File Photo courtesy of the Iranian Presidency Office | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Iran warned the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel Monday that Tehran would take revenge for an attack on a military parade in Iran.

The Saturday attack in southern Iran killed at least 29 people and injured 70, including military personnel and civilians spectators. The gunmen attempted to make their way to a grandstand that contained government officials.

The Revolutionary Guard has accused Saudi Arabia of supporting the attack.

While mourners gathered at a funeral procession in Ahvaz on Monday, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alav promised revenge against those responsible.

"Let those who committed this horrendous crime know: The sons Islamic Iran will not be silent in the face of these criminal acts," Alav said. "The crime of killing 6-year-old children [and] the crime of shooting ... women and children is nothing that ... Iran's security, military intelligence apparatuses would let go."

Three of the four attackers were killed by security forces. The fourth was arrested but later died of his wounds.

"Security and judicial forces will do justice to each and every one of the terrorists, and will send the message to the world that ... Iran is not the place for such [terrorist] activities," Alav said.

RELATED Saudis face delicate balancing act at OPEC meeting

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blames mercenaries paid by the United States.

"It is America who supports these little mercenary countries in the region. It is Americans who are provoking them," he said in a statement on his official website. "It is Americans who provide them with their required necessities to perpetrate such crimes."

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, denied the accusation, saying the United States is not interested in regime change in Iran.

"You've got a lot of rhetoric coming from Rouhani," Haley said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "The United States condemns any terrorist attack anywhere, period. We've always stood by that. I think what Rohani needs to do is he needs to look at his own home base. He can blame us all he wants; the things he's got to do is look in the mirror."