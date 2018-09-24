Trending Stories

Carolinas flooding remains hazard in Florence aftermath
Israel delivers evacuation orders to Khan al-Ahmar residents
Nigerian pirates kidnap 12 from Swiss shipping vessel
Russia: Israel misleading on airstrikes led to downed plane by Syria
Kavanaugh accuser will testify in sex assault hearing Thursday

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Italy strengthens laws on deporting migrants
Catelynn Lowell posts sonogram: 'Can't wait to meet you'
American Ordinance to supply artillery ammunition to Austria, Lebanon
J. K. Rowling teases 'Fantastic Beasts 2' on 'Today'
Wandering lion tranquilized on South African highway
 
