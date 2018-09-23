Israel delivers evacuation orders to Khan al-Ahmar residents

Israel ordered residents of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar to evacuate by Oct. 1. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities distributed evacuation orders to residents of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar on Sunday.

Police and border police officers arrived in the village and handed out notices demanding the residents remove their homes from the West Bank settlement by Oct. 1, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"Pursuant to a Supreme Court ruling, residents of Khan al-Ahmar received a notice today requiring them to demolish all the structures on the site by October 1st, 2018," the Israeli Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said.

The Civil Administration in the West Bank said distributing the orders Sunday doesn't necessarily indicate the evacuations will take place on Oct. 1, as an evacuation date hasn't been set, Haaretz reported.

Residents of Khan al-Ahmar said they planned to remain in the area despite the orders and some would be evacuated said they plan to return afterwards.

The notice came after Israel destroyed five trailers set up near Khan al-Amar on Sept. 13, which the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said was "in accordance with regulations and according to the law."

The Israeli Supreme Court rejected appeals against the razing of the village at the beginning of the month, ruling to give the state permission to demolish the village and evacuate the approximately 180 residents.