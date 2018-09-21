Taiwanese authorities said they're working to return Cody Wilson to the United States to face sexual assault charges. Photo courtesy U.S. Marshals Service

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Taiwan have arrested the founder of a company that develops 3D gun designs on charges he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Texas, authorities said Friday.

Authorities in Austin issued a warrant for Cody Wilson, 30, after the girl said he offered her $500 after sex.

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency and Criminal Investigation Bureau told CBS News, though, that Wilson's passport was no longer valid and he was in the country illegally. Officials in Taiwan said they were making arrangements to send Wilson to the United States.

Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency reported Wilson was arrested at a hotel in Taipei, though he had signed a lease to rent an apartment starting Friday. A real estate agent who saw a news report about the case told police Wilson had signed a lease.

Austin police said Wilson met the girl on a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com and arranged to meet her at a hotel on Aug. 15. Authorities opened an investigation a week later.

The New York Times reported Friday a friend of the girl told Wilson he was under investigation before he left for Taiwan.

Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison.

Wilson, founder of Defense Distributed, earned national attention in July when he reached a settlement allowing him to publish blueprints for 3D-printed firearms.

His supporters viewed the availability of the plans as a matter of free speech, while gun-control advocates said the guns, which have no serial numbers and are untraceable, are dangerous.