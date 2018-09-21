Palestinian protesters carries a wounded man away from the scene of clashes with Israeli forces during protest at the Israel-Gaza border in Rafah. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UP | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Tensions could escalate further at the Gaza Strip Friday as Israeli forces prepare for possible violent protests and attacks.

The Israeli army is reinforcing troops at the border anticipating that protesters will use explosives and guns against the troops stationed there. Israel also warned of rocket and mortar attacks from Hamas and others as tensions escalate.

Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun warned residents in the area not to work with Hamas and that if the violent protests and terror attacks continue, Israel will reduce the area allowed for fishing.

Palestinians have been rigging explosive devices to balloons and kites. On Thursday, firefighters put out nine separate fires along the Gaza Strip from incendiary balloons flown over the border.

It's been a violent week already at the border with 26 Palestinians shot on Monday. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli soldiers near the border. Two more people were killed Tuesday in another border clash. Israeli Defense Force aircraft targeted Palestinians who placed a suspicious object on the fence. Two died.

Israel accuses Hamas of orchestrating the protests and using them as cover to carry out terror attacks.