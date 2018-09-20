Trending Stories

Dashcam video shows Georgia man kill 2 officers before firing at more with AR-15
Kenya hospital under scrutiny after governor's visit finds dead babies
North Korea agrees at summit to shutter test site, major nuclear facility
Southern California surgeon, girlfriend charged with raping 2 women
Farmers' struggle to legally import workers threatens U.S. crops

Photo Gallery

 
U.N. relief workers protest funding cuts in Gaza

Latest News

Catholic bishops announce policy changes for sexual abuse allegations
U.N. report: Colombia's coca plant production reached record levels in 2017
Feds approve marijuana imports from Canada for UC San Diego medical research
Dashcam video shows Georgia man kill 2 officers before firing at more with AR-15
Pompeo sets goal for complete denuclearization in North Korea by 2021
 
