North Korea sends wild pine mushrooms as gift to South

A photo from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday shows expensive "songi" pine mushrooms that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent to South Korea as a gift for President Moon Jae-in. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- South Koreans separated from their family members in the North will receive a gift ahead of the Korean traditional Thanksgiving holiday next week.

North Korea sent two tons of pine mushrooms as a gift to commemorate the third inter-Korean summit.

The South decided to give them as a holiday gift to those who weren't able to meet their family members in the North at the August family reunion, presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan said in a briefing on Thursday.

Some 57,000 South Koreans applied to attend the family reunion last month. Only 100 were selected to meet relatives in the North after more than 60 years of separation, according to the South Korean Red Cross.

North Korea also sent wild pine mushrooms to commemorate summits in 2000 and 2007.

Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il sent four tons of the mushrooms to then-South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun in 2007.

Pine mushrooms, known for their distinct aroma and flavor, are some of the most expensive in South Korea.