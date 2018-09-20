Moon, Kim visit North's sacred volcano mountain on summit's final day

South Korean President Moon Jae-in puts water from Chonji lake, a crater at the top of Mount Paekdu, into a bottle during his visit to the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday. Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un raise their joined hands atop Changgun-bong, the highest peak of Mount Paekdu, on Thursday. Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The inter-Korean summit headed to the peak of sacred Mount Paektu Thursday, a dream trip for South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the final day of his meetings with Kim Jong Un.

Moon left Pyongyang to a farewell by citizens on the last day of his visit to North Korea. He and first lady Kim Jung-sook flew to the northwestern region, where they were joined by Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju at an airport near Mount Paektu.

They were welcomed by military ceremonial guards and North Korea citizens, according to South Korea's presidential office.

Moon and Kim reached the top of the mountain by a cable car and walked around the large crater lake, called Heaven Lake.

"I believe time will come for South Korean people to go travel to Mount Paektu. I'm taking the first step and there will be more people to come," Moon said, according to pool reports.

The 2,744-meter active volcano mountain is a source for myths and legends in Korean history.

In North Korea, it carries much significance that the name of the mountain represents the legitimacy of the founding Kim family. Their "Paektu" bloodline runs from founder Kim Il Sung to current, three-generation leader Kim Jong Un and his younger sister Kim Yo Jung, a close adviser to Kim.

Moon's unexpected visit to Mount Paektu came after a surprising speech to thousands of North Koreans in Pyongyang Wednesday. Moon addressed some 150,000 gathered to watch the Mass Games at a stadium in the capital city.

Titled "Glorious Country," North Korea's signature performing arts show was modified to show less of propaganda displays for the South Korean president and his delegations.

"We lived 5,000 years together, yet lived apart for 70 years. I would like to suggest we take a step together to reunify as one and end 70 years of hostility," said Moon in his speech Wednesday.