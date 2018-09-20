Mexico's President-elect promises to keep flying commercial after weather delay

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 27. Lopez said he refuses to fly in the lavish presidential plane while poverty in Mexico remains high. File Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA-EFE

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to to stick to his promise of giving up the presidential jet and only fly commercial -- even after he was stuck on the tarmac for three hours due to heavy rain.

"I'm not going to change my mind because of this. I'm never getting on the presidential plane," López Obrador told reporters at the airport. "I'd die of shame to use such a luxurious plane in a country with so much poverty."

The Mexican presidential plane is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that cost $218.7 million when former President Felipe Calderón ordered it in 2012.

But López Obrador, who ran on a platform of improving social programs and reducing poverty while cutting back on excessive government expenditures, refuses to ride it. He has even said he is considering renting out or even selling the government's planes, according to Mexican media reports.

He has also received some offers.

In August, a Mexican businessman said he'd pay $99 million for the plane and rent it out for $20,000 per hour, Voice of America reported.

